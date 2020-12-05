GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies had four members of their team earn selections to the District 11-2A Division II first-team.
Wide receiver Keizion Ashford was the first member to earn a first-team selection for his contributions on the offensive end. In five district games he amassed 18 receptions for 220 yards. He also added 44 carries for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Cadarian Wiley recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season en route to another first-team selection. Through district play, the junior running back ran for 630 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Grapeland offensive lineman Jason DeCluette also earned first-team all-district for the Sandies.
Wiley and Ashford also got first-team nods on the defensive side too.
Linebacker Cooper Sheridan highlighted Grapeland's first-team defensive selections with 86 total tackles through district and 10 tackles for loss.
Quarterback BJ Lamb, who missed time due to injury, earned second-team, along with wide receiver Riley Murchison and offensive lineman Landon Jackson.
Linebacker Colton Franklin, defensive lineman Sean Cannon and defensive back Mike Dancer receiver second-team all-district nods.
Wide receiver Omarian Wileu, running back Lekarian Smith and offensive linemen Jayce Elliot and Wyatt Lewis earned honorable mention.
The Sandies finished district play 2-3 and earned their sixth consecutive playoff appearance (school record).
They fell to the Hearne Eagles in the bi-district round.
