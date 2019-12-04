GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies finished their 2019 campaign as back-to-back district champions, bi-district champions and area champions. And they were rewarded properly in the district voting.
Defensive linemen Decorian Bryant was selected as district MVP. Bryant had a complete season for the Sandies and it showed in his statistical production. He was 23-of-32 passing for 282 yards and a touchdown. Had 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Caught 33 balls for 642 yards and four touchdowns. Also, he had 95 total tackles, two interceptions, five pass deflections, and five fumble recoveries.
Quarterback BJ Lamb was named Co-Offensive MVP. Lamb finished the regular season going 91-of-126 passing for 1,571 yards and 12 passing touchdowns. He also had 67 carries for 496 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Linebacker Cooper Sheridan was selected as Co-Defensive MVP. During the regular season, Sheridan recorded 158 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Kaden Dupree was named Special Teams MVP, while Cooper Ward was Utility Player of the Year. Ward had 800 yards from scrimmage, six total touchdowns, and 71 total tackles.
Head coach Terry Ward, in his first year, was named as the coach of the year. He guided the Sandies to a 10-3 record.
Cadarian Wiley was named first-team all-district running back. Wiley carried the ball 102 times for 1,034 yards and 15 touchdowns during the regular season.
Grapeland receiving duo Keizon Ashford and Justin Bobbit were also named to the first-team. Ashford showed his big-play ability with 32 catches for 817 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lineman Jason DeCluette received first-team all-district votes.
Second-team all-district offense: Linemen Jaden Rodemaker and Landon Jackson.
DeCluette received a nod on the first-team defensive line, along with Channellor Francis and Damion Smith. Smith finished the season with 96 tackles and 23 tackles for loss.
Bobbit, who finished the season with 80 tackles, was selected as first-team inside linebacker.
Defensive backs KeKe Ashford and Wiley were the final representatives for Grapeland on first-team all-district. The duo combined for five interceptions.
Second-team all-district defense: Jaden Rodemaker, Josh Black, Mike Dancer, and Austin Driskell.
