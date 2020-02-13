AUSTIN – The Grapeland Sandies placed two members of its 2019 team on the Texas Sports Writers Association 2A All-State team.
Linebacker Cooper Sheridan was selected as first-team all-state, while Quarterback BJ Lamb was selected as an honorable mention.
Sheridan, who was named Co-Defensive MVP of District 12-2A, recorded 158 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Sheridan racked up 34 tackles during the Sandies three playoff games. Overall, Sheridan finished 22nd in the nation in tackles, seventh in the state and second in Class 2A-DII.
Sheridan just missed the single-season Grapeland tackling record of 200 set by Ray Black in 1988. Sheridan recorded 194 stops, which topped his 2018 total of 159.
Lamb, who was named Co-Offensive MVP of their district, finished the regular season going 91-of-126 passing for 1,571 yards and 12 passing touchdowns. He also had 67 carries for 496 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Lamb finished with the third most passing yards in school history (2,387). Lamb also finished the season with the most passing yards in a single game (403). Second-most passing touchdowns in a single game (5). And the fifth most passing completions (130).
Lamb's 17 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth-most in school history.
Elkhart's Ky Thomas and Frankston's Jesse Newman was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association's 3A All-State team.
Both were named as honorable mentions with Thomas making it as a Tight End and Newman being selected as a defensive back.
Thomas, who was also selected as first-team all-district, was a reliable receiving threat for Starr all season. Thomas racked up nearly 400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 19 receptions this past season.
Newman secured first-team defensive back. Newman tied for the team lead in tackles with 107. He had one sack, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections.
Thomas and Newman are the third and fourth area athletes selected to TSWA's All-State team.
