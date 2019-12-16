FRANKSTON – The Grapeland Sandies proved why they're the second-ranked Class 2A basketball team in the state this past weekend.
The Sandies had an average margin of victory of 23 points at the end of their second consecutive tournament victory of the season.
Grapeland's three-day weekend was capped off with a 69-44 victory over the Troup Tigers Saturday. Troup was held to 14 points in the first half that forced them into a 19-point hole.
BJ Lamb led his team in scoring with 21 points – he went 5-of-8 from three. He also added five assists. Cadarian Wiley dropped 15 points and had a team-high seven rebounds.
Full tournament results:
Grapeland 63, Troup 51: Wiley 19 pts, Lamb 13 pts, Deco Bryant 11 pts, Austin Driskell 10 points
Grapeland 61, Frankston 45: Wiley 18 pts, Keizion Ashford 11 pts, Lamb 10 pts
Grapeland 76, Cross Roads 31: Bryant 15 pts, Lamb 10 pts
Grapeland 79, Neches 68: Wiley 27 pts, Lamb 15 pts, Driskell 14 pts, Ashford 13 pts
According to TABC rankings, the Sandies are one of only two unbeaten teams remaining inside the top-10. Grapeland sits behind number one Shelbyville (12-1) and in front of Martins Mill (14-0). Hearne, Tenaha, Muenster, Gruver, Clarksville, Thorndale and Floydada round out the rest of the top-10.
The Sandies will be back on the court Tuesday night for a non-district match against Timpson. Junior varsity is first at 5 p.m. followed by varsity.
