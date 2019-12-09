Grapeland Sandies

The Grapeland Sandies dominated their first five games of the season during the Franklin varsity tournament this past weekend. BJ Lamb (5), Keizion Ashford (0) and Deco Bryant (13) were all named to the all-torunament team.

FRANKLIN – The Grapeland Sandies opened their 2019-20 basketball campaign with a three-day dominant performance at the Franklin varsity basketball tournament. The Sandies took first place in the tournament this past weekend with a 50-42 victory over the Crockett Bulldogs.

Full tournament results:

Grapeland 73, Madisonville 55: Keizion Ashford, 25 points; Cadarian Wiley, 19 points.

Grapeland 55, Orangefield 43: Deco Bryant, 15 points; BJ Lamb, 13 points.

Grapeland 66, Central Heights 59: Deco Bryant, 17 points; Cadarian Wiley, 16 points; BJ Lamb, 13 points; Keizion Ashford, 10 points.

Grapeland 75, Franklin 53

Grapeland Sandiettes

MT. PLEASANT – The Grapeland Sandiettes were on a dominated run in the Mt. Pleasant varsity basketball tournament before Chapel Hill edged them, 56-52, in the championship round. Individual stats were not reported.

Full tournament results:

Grapeland 60, Gilmer 24: Jessica Payne 22 points, Keundra Harris 14 points

Grapeland 76, Commerce 32: Kenya Woods 24 points, Teirra Jones 20 points, Jessie Payne 17 points.

Grapeland 70, Celina 25 points: Teirra Jones 23 points, Keyna Woods 18 points, Harris 15 points

Grapeland 73, Kilgore 32: Payne 18 points, Woods 11

Chapel Hill 56, Grapeland 52

The Sandiettes will travel to Rains tonight for a non-district match. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.

