FRANKLIN – The Grapeland Sandies opened their 2019-20 basketball campaign with a three-day dominant performance at the Franklin varsity basketball tournament. The Sandies took first place in the tournament this past weekend with a 50-42 victory over the Crockett Bulldogs.
Full tournament results:
Grapeland 73, Madisonville 55: Keizion Ashford, 25 points; Cadarian Wiley, 19 points.
Grapeland 55, Orangefield 43: Deco Bryant, 15 points; BJ Lamb, 13 points.
Grapeland 66, Central Heights 59: Deco Bryant, 17 points; Cadarian Wiley, 16 points; BJ Lamb, 13 points; Keizion Ashford, 10 points.
Grapeland 75, Franklin 53
Grapeland Sandiettes
MT. PLEASANT – The Grapeland Sandiettes were on a dominated run in the Mt. Pleasant varsity basketball tournament before Chapel Hill edged them, 56-52, in the championship round. Individual stats were not reported.
Full tournament results:
Grapeland 60, Gilmer 24: Jessica Payne 22 points, Keundra Harris 14 points
Grapeland 76, Commerce 32: Kenya Woods 24 points, Teirra Jones 20 points, Jessie Payne 17 points.
Grapeland 70, Celina 25 points: Teirra Jones 23 points, Keyna Woods 18 points, Harris 15 points
Grapeland 73, Kilgore 32: Payne 18 points, Woods 11
Chapel Hill 56, Grapeland 52
The Sandiettes will travel to Rains tonight for a non-district match. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.