FRANKSTON – The Cayuga Wildcats stands as District 20-2A's lone undefeated team after besting the Frankston Indians, 5-1, in Tuesday's district superfight.
Both Cayuga and Frankston entered Tuesday boasting 8-0 district records. The Indians had scored double-digit runs in six of their eight district matches and was ranked 17th in Class 2A. Cayuga had hit the double-digit run mark in seven of their eight district games.
Although scoring remained relatively low, it was Cayuga taking the first round of this matchup. Ayden Stovall drove in two runs to back the pitching of Garrett Bright and help the Wildcats cruise to a 9-0 district record.
Stovall got the offense going for Cayuga at the top of the second inning with a ground out to catch that drove J Henry home.
Momentum picked up for the Wildcats in the fourth inning with Henry being next at bat. Already facing a 1-2 count, Henry took a swing as the ball popped up behind the cathcer. Confusion on whether the ball was still in play caused Henry to hesitate before sprinting towards first base.
Frankston catcher Brink Bizzell overshot the ball to first base allowing the first single of the inning.
Haden McBroom doubled on the next at-bat placing two runners on third and second base. Stovall hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by shortstop – picking up his second RBI of the game as Henry scored.
A downturn of events highlighted the top of the fifth for Frankston. Braxton Killion blasted a fly ball to right field on Cayuga's second at-bat of the inning. Frankston's Ryan Harper placed himself in position to secure their first out of the inning. Instead the ball fell through his glove, allowing Killion to advance to second and Owen Crestinger to score.
Garrett Bright pushed Cayuga's lead to 5-0 on a ground ball single to center field for the Wildcats second RBI of the inning.
Wildcats totaled six hits in the game. Henry and Nic Woolverton all had two hits to lead Wildcats.
Cayuga will host Frankston Friday for part two of their District 20-2A series.
