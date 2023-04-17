CAYUGA – The Frankston Indians have climbed to the ninth-ranked team in the state and have stretched their win streak to 10 following their 8-5 win against the Cayuga Wildcats Friday.
The Indians have gotten done in multiple ways during this win streak that stretches back to March 14. During the streak, they’ve held teams to fewer than two runs six times. They’ve pitched one shutout and had reached at least 14 runs three times.
There has been history between Frankston and Cayuga as both have spent their fair share of time inside the top 25 best 2A teams. Cayuga isn’t present amongst those teams this year, though each meeting between the two always presents a battle.
Frankston got on the board first in the opening inning on an RBI single from Carson Bizzell. Cayuga didn’t get their first run until the bottom of the third inning when Landan Henry singled on a fly ball.
Frankston responded with a two-run fourth inning. Christian Hernandez and Matt Metzig put their first two runners on base before a two-run single from Ryan Harper gave the Indians a 3-1 lead.
Although Cayuga didn’t respond until the fifth inning, the Wildcats were able to hold Frankston without a run for the next two frames. Henry recorded his second RBI of the day as he singled on a 1-0 count.
Frankston scored on an RBI single from Walker London and a sacrifice fly from Jared Cook extended their lead to 5-2.
Cayuga began forming their response as a two-run single from Nic Woolverton pulled them within one in the bottom of the seventh. With bases loaded, Peyton Warden was walked, which tied the game at five.
However, Cayuga’s run ended there and Frankston forged a final three-run inning to seal the game. Harper led the Indians in hits as he went 4-for-4 at the plate. Bizzell went 3-for-4 at the plate to follow. Metzig rounded out the trio with two hits. London finished with six strikeouts while on the mound for Frankston.
Ayden Stovall and Henry led Cayuga with three hits apiece.
