Cayuga Wildcats vs. Big Sandy
- Game 1 – Friday, 6 p.m. at Cumberland High School
- Game 2 – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland High School
- Game 3 (if needed) will follow game 2.
Notes: The Cayuga Wildcats are coming off of back-to-back district titles after going 14-0 in district play. Three of their final four district games saw them reach double-digit runs. Big Sandy placed fourth in District 19-2A. The Wildcats dropped their final three games of district heading into this bi-district matchup. Accoring to the latest THSB polls, Cayuga is ranked 23rd. Big Sandy is not ranked. The winner of this series will move on the face the winner of McLeod and Cumby.
Frankston Indians vs. Beckville
- Game 1 – Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Rusk High School
- Game 2 – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Rusk High School
- Game 3 (if needed) will follow game 2.
Notes: After dropping two consecutive games to the Cayuga Wildcats, the Frankston Indians are riding a four game winning streak into the playoffs. They've hit double-digit runs in three of their final four district games and has been guided by solid pitching from Walker London. The Beckville Bearcats was locked into a tough division with Hawkins and Union Grove. Although they finished third, they went 13-3. Before their April 26 lost against Hawkins, they were riding a seven-game win streak before finishing district with back-to-back wins over Leveretts Chapel Lions and Overton. Frankston is ranked 25th in the latest THSB polls, while Beckville is not ranked inside the top-25. The winner of this series will move on to play the winner of 10th ranked Rivercrest and North Hopkins.
Elkhart Elks vs. Cameron Yoe
- Game 1 – Friday, 7 p.m. at Elkhart High School
- Game 2 – Saturday, 1 p.m. at Cameron High School
- Game 3 (if needed) will follow game 2.
Notes: The Elkhart Elks tied with the Fairfield Eagles and was forced to play a seeding game before the playoffs. The Elks lost and claimed the fourth seed in District 20-3A, which pairs them against District 19-2A district champions Cameron Yoe. The Elks were riding a five-game win streak before dropping two of their final three district games. Cameron went 11-1 in district play with their only loss coming against Little River Academy. Cameron is ranked 21st in the latest polls, while the Elks come in unranked. The winner of this series willp play the winner of 9th ranked Blooming Grove and Lorena.
Neches Tigers vs. Leverett's Chapel
- Game 1 – Friday, 4 p.m. at Henderson High School
- Game 2 – Friday, following game 2 at Henderson High School
- Game 3 (if needed) – Saturday, 1 p.m. at Henderson High School
Notes: The Neches Tigers shared a division with two top-25 ranked opponents in Cayuga and Frankston. They were able to grab a win over the Trinidad Trojans, which earned them the number-one seed in 1A-Region III heading into the bi-district round. Leverett's Chapel shared a district with 15th-ranked Hawkins. However, they did come away with four wins in the district. The winner of this series will move on to play the winner of Miller Grove and Avinger.
