LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Indians (1-0) outlasted the LaPoynor Flyers in their district opener Tuesday, 7-6, behind a seventh-inning single from Carson Bizzell.
Two momentum swinging innings eventually came down to the final frame of play during Tuesday’s district contest. Frankston jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a four-run second inning.
Walker McCann blasted one across the fence in the top of the second on an 0-1 count that gave Frankston a 3-0 lead. The Indians scored their fourth run of the inning on an error from the Flyers.
LaPoynor responded with a five-run third inning after shutting out Frankston in the top of the third. Frankston found themselves down 6-4 following the fifth inning.
However, Frankston was able to regain some momentum in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a RBI double from Christian Hernandez. And with one out in the top of the eighth, Bizzell singled on an even count. His first hit of the night came in the most crucial of times to keep Frankston’s win-loss record clean to start district.
Despite needing a final RBI single to win, Frankston outhit LaPoynor 10-6 in nine frames. Austin Carr led the Indians in hits going 3-for-5 at the plate.
Bizzell also pitched the final inning, recording three outs to earn the save for Frankston. Walker London began the night on the mound and finished with four strikeouts over the first two innings.
McCann was the next to stand on the mound as he pitched five and a third innings with eight strikeouts. Frankston will participate in the FM 225 Classic Tournament this weekend before returning home against LaPoynor Tuesday.
