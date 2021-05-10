CUMBERLAND – The Cayuga Wildcats clinched their second consecutive bi-district title behind back -to-back wins over Big Sandy this past weekend.
Cayuga headed into Saturday's matchup following their 15-2 win over Big Sandy in game one Friday. Their game one momentum was carried into their second game of the series as they posted an eight-run first inning.
Garrett Bright drew a walk, scoring one run, early in the inning. The first of two RBI singles for Cayuga came from Jaden Henry as five of Cayuga's first six hitters reached base.
Nic Woolverton extended Cayuga's lead to 3-0 on a wild pitch that moved Henry to third and Haden McBroom to second.
Toby Murray notched a two-run RBI single on a hard ground ball to center field that sat the score at 5-0. Killion returned for his second at-bat of the inning and blasted a fly ball down center field – resulting in a three-run triple for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats picked the scoring back in their eight-run third inning that was led off by doubles from McBroom, Ayden Stovall and Toby Murray. Stovall also had a three-run triple late in the inning for Cayuga's 16th run of the game.
Jadan Henry was on the pitcher's mound for Wildcats. The bulldog lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out eight.
Wildcats had nine hits in the game. Murray, Stovall, and Braxton Killion all collected multiple hits for Wildcats. Killion , Stovall, and Murray each managed two hits to lead Wildcats.
Wildcats was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Murray made the most plays with ten.
Cayuga advances to the area round where they will play McLeod. Game one will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday at Gladewater High School.
