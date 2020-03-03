The Cayuga Wildcats took their game in dramatic walk-off fashion Monday, thankst o a walk-off single at the of the game to top Hubbard, 5-4.
The game was tied at four with Cayuga batting in the bottom of the eighth when Kirby Murray singled on the first pitch of the at bat, allowing Jadan Henry to bring it home on a scored run.
The Wildcats were able to withstand Hubbard's three runs during the third inning. Cayuga got their offense rolling in the second inning, when Toby Murray doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Kade Watson singled on a ground ball to second baseman that brought Henry back to home plate with Toby Murray advancing to third. Murray scored Cayuga's final run of the frame on a Caden Mullican ground out to second base.
Hubbard responded with a three-run inning of their own in the third before Cayuga regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Watson line-drive single to center field.
Hubbard evened things up at four in the top of the sixth inning. An error scored one run for Hubabrd.
Jaden Henry took the win for the Wildcats. He allowed three hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out 16 and walking one.
Cayuga outhit Hubbard 7-3 in the game. Kade Watson, Kirby Murry and Toby Murry all collected multiple hits for the Wildcats. They each managed two hits to lead the Wildcats.
Cayuga will participate in the Frankston tournament this weekend at Frankston High School.
