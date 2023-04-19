FRANKSTON – The Cayuga Wildcats brought the #9 Frankston Indians 10-game win streak to a close Tuesday after defeating them 5-0 on the road.
A gigantic feat was accomplished for the Wildcats in game two of their district series against Frankston. Not only did they beat the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A, but they held Frankston without a run for the first time since their March 10 game against Joaquin. It’s only the second time this year Frankston has been shutout.
Cayuga didn’t get on the board until the third inning when Ayden Stovall grounded out. Nic Woolverton doubled later in the inning to put their second run on the board.
Owen Cretsinger tripled in the fourth inning, which scored two runs for Cayuga. Cayuga outhit Frankston 4-1 on the day with the only hit for coming from a double by Carson Bizzell in the second inning.
Gus Wilfong was credited with the victory for Cayuga. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on one hit over six and a third innings, striking out six. Cretsinger threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen, picking up the save.
Walker McCann started the game for Frankston. He allowed three hits and two runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking zero. Matt Metzig threw four and a third innings in relief.
