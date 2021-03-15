The Cayuga Wildcats easily did away with Cumberland Academy 17-3 on Thursday and followed that performance with a 6-3 win over the Westwood Panthers Friday.
Kirby Murray toed the rubber for Wildcats against Cumberland Thursday. He lasted four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out six and walking one.
Jadan Henry went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Wildcats in hits. The Wildcats stole ten bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Caden Mullican led the way with three.
Against Westwood, the Wildcats got their offense started in the first inning. Nic Woolverton drove in one with a RBI double.
Wildcats tallied three runs in the sixth inning. Woolverton and Haden McBroom all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Braxton Killion was the winning pitcher for Wildcats. The hurler lasted four and a third innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out six. Jadan Henry and Garrett Bright entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Wildcats tallied seven hits on the day. Nic Woolverton and Jadan Henry all had multiple hits for Wildcats. Henry and Woolverton each collected two hits to lead Wildcats. Woolverton and Haden McBroom both had two RBIs.
Westwood racked up nine hits on the day. Brenden Baker, Coy Elton and Josh Guardiola each racked up two hits for the Panthers.
