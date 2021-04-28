CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats end their regular season run as District 20-2A champions following their wins over the Trinidad Trojans.
Cayuga put up a season-high of 28 runs in Tuesday's district finale against the Trojans. The win stamped Cayuga's undefeated district stretch, 14-0, and gave their seniors win number 60 of their high school careers.
The Wildcats outhit Trinidad 19-1 in Tuesday's high-scoring affair. The first inning alone saw Cayuga post 13 runs that were highlighted by a triple from Ayden Stovall. Jadan Henry, Garrett Bright, Braxton Killion and Haden McBroom also doubled in the opening inning.
The dynamic hitting carried over into the second inning when Bright homered on a 3-0 count with bases loaded to extend Cayuga's advantage to 17-0.
Toby Murray doubled later in the inning as the Wildcats continue to apply pressure on the Trojans.
Bright led the Wildcats with four hits in four at bats. He also scored four runs and recorded a game-high eight RBIs.
Stovall went three-for-three at the plate with two runs scored and four RBIs during the contest. McBroom stated all twos – going two-of-two at the plate with two runs and two RBIs.
Caden Mullican rounded the group out as he had two hits in three at bats.
