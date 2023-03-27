LAPOYNOR – The Cayuga Wildcats moved to 5-0 in district play Friday after defeating the LaPoynor Flyers, 9-7.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as the Wildcats collected 10 hits and LaPoynor eight in the high-scoring affair.
Cayuga pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Bo Barrett singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. They scored their other two runs of the innings on errors from LaPoynor.
Cayuga also put up three runs in the seventh inning. Colt Mullican, Owen Cretsinger, and Presley Warden each had RBIs in the big inning.
Hunter Link led the Wildcats to victory on the pitcher's mound. The righthander allowed zero hits and one run over one-third of an inning, walking one. Cretsinger threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Ayden Stovall started the game for Cayuga. Stovall allowed seven hits and six runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Landan Henry, Stovall, and Cretsinger each collected two hits to lead the Wildcats. Cayuga returns to action Tuesday as they host LaPoynor for round two of their district series.
