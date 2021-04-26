Cayuga 3, LaPoynor 2
CAYUGA – Both teams were strong on the hill Friday, but the Cayuga Wildcats defeated LaPoynor 3-2 to clinch the district championship. Garrett Bright allowed just three hits to LaPoynor.
Wildcats opened up scoring in the first inning, when Nic Woolverton singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Bright got the start for Wildcats. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one.
Karson Rhoades was on the pitcher's mound for LaPoynor. Rhoades surrendered three runs on ten hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Keaton Young threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Wildcats tallied ten hits in the game. Woolverton and Bright all had multiple hits for
Grapeland 7, Slocum 3
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-3 loss to Grapeland on Friday.
Grapeland scored on a groundout from Jason Decluette in the first inning and a error in the second inning.
The Mustangs lost despite out-hitting Grapeland six to five. In the bottom of the first inning, Slocum tied things up at one. They scored one run when Lex Rich singled.
Grapeland pulled away for good with one run in the second inning. In the second an error scored one run for Grapeland.
Cooper Sheridan led things off on the hill for Grapeland. The pitcher allowed five hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 14.
Rich was on the mound for the Mustangs. The righthander allowed four hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Luke Gibson and Lincoln Smithentered the game as relief, throwing one and one-third innings and one inning respectively.
Slocum tallied six hits in the game. Rich, Jacob Nugent, and Gibson all managed multiple hits for Slocum Mustangs Varsity. Gibson, Nugent, and Rich each collected two hits to lead Slocum Mustangs Varsity.
Sheridan went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Grapeland in hits.
Frankston 20, Trinidad 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankstno Indians dominated Trinidad, 20-0, to sweep the season series. The Indians scored nine runs in the first inning and 11 runs in the second inning before the game was called.
Matt Metzig led the Indians in hits after recording two hits in two at bats for Frankston. Caleb Ramsey had one hit in one at bat.
Woolverton led Wildcats with three hits in four at bats.
