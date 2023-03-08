MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Wildcats (1-0) opened up district Tuesday with a 6-0 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats.
The Wildcats returned to form Tuesday evening getting their second shutout on three games. After dominating Chilton, 15-0 this past weekend, Cayuga’s Ayden Stovall threw a shutout to secure their first district win of the season.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the first two innings, which proved to be more than enough to secure their win. Nic Woolverton tripled in the first inning to score their first run, while Colt Mullican singled in the top of the second to score their second.
Cayuga also scored tow runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Stovall struck ended the evening with 10 strikeouts over seven innings. Cayuga outhit Cross Roads 8-1. Mullican and Presley Warden led Cayuga with two hits each. Owen Cretsinger and Woolverton finished the ball game with two RBI. Warden, Landen Henry and Wingfield each had one.
Cayuga travels to Buffalo this weekend for their final tournament of the season before returning home Tuesday to host Cross Roads.
