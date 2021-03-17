KERENS -- Braxton Killion did the opposing team no favors on Tuesday, picking up four hits over four at bats and leading Wildcats to a 13-4 win over Kerens. Killion singled in the third, singled in the third, homered in the fifth, and doubled in the seventh.
In the first inning, Wildcats got their offense started when an error scored one run for Wildcats.
Kerens evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Lynch grounded out, scoring one run.
After Wildcats scored one run in the top of the sixth, Kerens answered with one of their own. Wildcats scored when Jadan Henry singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Kerens then answered when Spivey grounded out, scoring one run.
Wildcats pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third Garrett Bright singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Haden McBroom was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, Henry doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Killion singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Bright earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for Wildcats. Bright surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, striking out seven. Henry threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Conklin led things off on the hill for Kerens. The bulldog went five innings, allowing ten runs on nine hits and striking out three. Priddy threw two innings out of the bullpen.
Wildcats socked two home runs on the day. Henry had a four bagger in the fifth inning. Killion went deep in the fifth inning.
Wildcats racked up 14 hits. Killion , Nic Woolverton, and Henry each racked up multiple hits for Wildcats. Killion led Wildcats with four hits in four at bats.
Solis went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Kerens in hits.
