GLADEWATER – The Cayuga Wildcats season came to a close Friday behind a four-run seventh inning from the McLeod Longhorns.
Cayuga had battled to extend their three-game series against the Longhorns Friday after falling in game one Thursday, 6-2, before taking game two, 5-3, Friday.
That set the two sides up for a winner takes all elimination game later that Friday evening. Cayuga struck first in game three during the bottom of the second inning when Toby Murray recorded a RBI single.
Cayuga's first score was set up by a Haden McBroom double in their second at bat of the inning and back-to-back walks on Ayden Stovall and Owen Cretsinger.
The Wildcats led 1-0 heading into the top of the third inning before McLeod tied the game on their final at bat of the inning. The Longhorns eventually took the lead in the top of the fifth from a error on the part of Cayuga.
However, the Wildcats wouldn't waste time in responding in their next frame. Braxton Killion cracked a single on a fly ball to center field before a pair of RBI singles from Jadan Henry and Stovall earned Cayuga a 3-2 lead.
The Wildcats lead didn't remain safe for long as McLeod began to see their offensive momentum rise in their final inning.
Runs accredited to a fly out, RBI single, error and ground out returned the lead to the Longhorns, 6-3, entering the bottom of the seventh.
Garrett Bright stepped to the plate for Cayuga's first at bat of the inning. A ground earned them their first out. Henry was hit by a pitch before McBroom doubled – putting two runners on third and second.
Stovall was struck out in his next at bat – giving Cayuga two outs. Cretsinger showed signs of life with a RBI single to trim their deficit to 6-4 until Toby Murray was struck out and closed the game. Killion, Henry, McBroom and Stovall each had two hits to lead Cayuga.
Cayuga finished their season as district champions and back-to-back bi-district champions. Their final record Is 24-8.
