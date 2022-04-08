NECHES – The Cayuga Wildcats got back in the win column Thursday as they picked up a 16-1 victory over the Neches Tigers.
Colt Mullican got busy on the basepaths Thursday, knocking four hits in Cayuga’s dominant effort over the Neches Tigers. Mullican singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fourth.
Cayuga secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the fourth inning. Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall, Jakobe Brown, Braxton Killion, Mullican and Landan Henry powered the big inning with RBIs.
Cretsinger pitched Cayuga to victory. The bulldog allowed two hits and one run over three innings, walking one. Hunter Link threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Collin Morgan led things off on the pitcher's mound for Neches. The pitcher allowed 14 hits and 16 runs over four innings, striking out three.
Cayuga cattered 14 hits in the game. Mullican, Henry, Cretsinger, Link, and Stovall all managed multiple hits with Mullican going 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Cayuga in hits.
