Garrett Bright was brilliant on the mound on Tuesday, as Bright threw a no-hitter to lead Wildcats past Cross Roads 12-0.
Wildcats secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the second inning. Wildcats's big inning was driven by singles by Braxton Killion , Bright, and Caden Mullican, an error on a ball put in play by Mullican and Owen Cretsinger, by Ayden Stovall, and a double by Jadan Henry.
Wildcats got on the board in the first inning. Henry drew a walk, scoring one run.
Wildcats notched 11 runs in the second inning. Wildcats big bats were led by Killion , Mullican, Bright, Henry, Stovall, and Cretsinger, who all drove in runs.
Bright led things off on the pitcher's mound for Wildcats. The bulldog allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight.
#14 started the game for Cross Roads. undefined lasted two innings, allowing six hits and 12 runs while striking out two. #8 threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Wildcats collected seven hits. Henry and Bright all managed multiple hits for Wildcats. Bright and Henry each managed two hits to lead Wildcats. Wildcats didn't commit a single error in the field. Nic Woolverton had nine chances in the field, the most on the team.
Kirby Murray was excellent on the hill on Friday, as Murray threw a no-hitter to lead Wildcats past Cross Roads 18-0.
Wildcats tallied seven runs in the third inning. Haden McBroom, Caden Mullican, Garrett Bright, Nic Woolverton, McBroom, and Ayden Stovall powered the big inning with RBIs.
Murray led things off on the mound for Wildcats. The bulldog allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out five and walking zero.
#2 led things off on the pitcher's mound for Cross Roads. undefined went two and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 runs on eight hits and striking out two. #13 threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Wildcats hit one home run on the day. McBroom went yard in the third inning.
Wildcats had 15 hits in the game. Stovall, Woolverton, Mullican, Owen Cretsinger, and Bright each managed multiple hits for Wildcats. Stovall went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Wildcats in hits.
