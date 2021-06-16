AUSTIN – Cayuga Wildcats Garrett Bright and Haden McBroom were officially announced as members of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State 2A team.
Bright was honored with the District 20-2A Most Valuable Player award after helping guide his team to an undefeated record and a district title.
He finished the season with 77 strikeouts and a 1.697 earned run average. He was also solid at the plate with 23 singles and 12 doubles, along with a team-high four homers.
He had a .443 batting average and a .716 slugging percentage. He also led his team with 38 RBIs.
Bright also signed his national letter of intent earlier this year to play collegiate baseball for Dallas Christian University.
McBroom was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Wildcats.
He racked up 21 putouts and had a .778 fielding percentage. He also tied Bright in home runs with four.
He batted 21 singles and seven doubles on the season.
His .400 batting average was second best on the team of players with at least 80 at-bats. He also finished with 31 RBIs.
Both were part of a senior class that earned two district championships, two bi-district titles, an impressive 40-3 district record and a total 65 wins with their last home loss coming in March of 2018.
Bright was also selected as a member of the THSBCA Elite team, along with Elkhart Elk Zerrick Warren.
Warren was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player for District 20-3A. He also signed his national letter of intent earlier this year to play collegiate baseball at Western Texas College.
Both will have the opportunity to play in the THSBCA All-Star Game June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
