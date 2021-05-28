Cayuga Wildcat Garrett Bright was honored with the District 20-2A Most Valuable Player award after helping guide his team to an undefeated record and a district title. Wildcats head coach Tony Humphreys was named District Coach of the Year.
Bright finished the season with 77 strikeouts and a 1.697 earned run average. He also was solid at the plate with 23 singles and 12 doubles, along with a team-high four homers.
He had a .443 batting average and a .716 slugging percentage. He also led his team with 38 RBI.
Cayuga's Haden McBroom also highlighted the district superlatives for the Wildcats as the Defensive Player of the Year.
McBroom had 21 putouts and a fielding percentage of .778. He also tied Bright in home runs with four. He batted 21 singles and seven doubles on the season. His .400 batting average was second best on the team of players with at least 80 at-bats. He also finished with 31 RBIs.
The Wildcats placed five players on All-District first team in infielders Caden Mullican and Braxton Killion; outfielders Kirby Murray and Owen Cretsinger, and their utility player Jadan Henry.
Mullican had 71 putouts on the season and led the team with six double plays. His 28 RBIs with fourth best on the teams and his 37 scored runs were second best.
Killion had the second most hits (37) and singles on the team (27). He also finished with eight doubles and 21 RBIs to pair with his team-high 50 runs scored.
Kirby finished with 39 putouts and had the fifth-highest fielding percentage on the team at .951.Murray also finshed the season with 29 strikeouts while on the mound.
Cretsinger finished with 19 singles, five doubles and 17 RBIs.
Henry personified his utlity player role as he recroded three home runs, 26 RBIs, 48 strikekotus and 50 putouts.
Ayden Stovall and Nic Woolverton earned second team honors, while Toby Murray ws named All-District honorable mention.
Frankston Indian Matt Metzig represented his team as the district's Offensive Player of the Year. Metzig had a batting average of .413, 31 hits, 24 singles, six doubles, one home run and 32 RBI.
Frankston's Clayton Merritt, Jace Benson, Walker London, Robert Walker, Ryan Harper and Brink Bizzell all received All-District first team nods for the Indians.
Kody Loebig, Jared Cook and Bayne Bacon earned second team honors. Austin Carr was a honorbale mention for Frankston.
