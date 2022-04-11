CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats swept the season series against the Neches Tigers Friday in a 15-0 shutout at home.
The Wildcats were fresh off a 16-1 over Neches Thursday. Colt Mullican got busy on the basepaths Thursday, knocking four hits in Cayuga’s dominant effort over Neches. Mullican singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fourth.
Cayuga secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the fourth inning. Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall, Jakobe Brown, Braxton Killion, Mullican and Landan Henry powered the big inning with RBIs.
Cretsinger pitched Cayuga to victory. The bulldog allowed two hits and one run over three innings, walking one. Hunter Link threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Friday was more of the same for Cayuga as they put up 12 runs in the opening inning. After three straight outs to start the top of the first from Neches, Braxton Killion stepped to the plate first for the Wildcats.
He put their first runner on base on his first at bat on a ground ball to left field. Jadan Henery and Nick Woolverton was both walked on their first at bats. A wild ball passed from the mound to first base saw Killion steal home – putting Cayuga on top 1-0.
Mullican rolled his hot streak from Thursday into his first at bat of the inning as he singled on a fly ball to center field – scoring two runs.
Cayuga continued to show precise hitting as Landan Henry, Owen Cretsinger and Ayden Stovall all singled in the coming at bats – with Cretsinger and Stovall both being credited with RBIs.
Jakobe Brown and Steven Wingfield were walked before Cayuga’s lead-off batter returned to the plate. Killion, Jadan and Woolverton all had RBI singles that expanded their lead to 9-0. A ground out on a ball put in paly by Landan and another RBI single from Cretsinger highlighted the back half of the first inning.
The next two innings were quiet for both sides, but it was Cayuga that put up another three runs during the fourth inning. Cayuga scored on an error from a ball put in play by Woolverton and a RBI single from Hunter Link before the game was called due to run rule.
Cayuga is ranked seventh in the latest MaxPreps polls and will clash against 17th ranked Frankston today.
