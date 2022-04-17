FRAKNSTON – The Cayuga Wildcats tied the season series at one Friday following their 14-8 win over the Frankston Indians.
The Indians had got the best of Cayuga Tuesday when the two state ranked teams faced off in their first meeting of district. Frankston put up 15 runs against Cayuga as they eased to a 15-5 win.
Friday, however, Cayuga flipped the script on Frankston – putting up 14 runs in a 14-8 win. A seven-run second inning set the tone for Cayuga and powered them to the win.
Cayuga scored their first run on a sac fly from Ayden Stovall that brought one runner home. After Jakobe Brown was walked and Owen Cretsinger advanced to third from an error on a ball put in play by Hunter Link, the Wildcats found their second run thanks to a RBI single from Braxton Killion.
A pair of doubles from Nic Woolverton and Cretsinger, along with a single from Henry highlighted the back half of the inning as Cayuga led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
Frankston scored one run after Ryan Harper was walked with bases fully loaded.
Cayuga scored two runs in the third on a double from Jadan Henry.
Killion led Cayuga to victory on the hill. He allowed six hits and three runs over five a third innings, striking out five. Jadan Henry threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Killion and Link each managed three hits to lead Cayuga.
Frankston forged their attempt at a comeback in the seventh inning when they put up five runs. A single from Conlan Lemay and Robert Walker, along with a double from Trip Hallmark helped spearhead the attempt.
Frankston tallied 12 hits in the game. Austin Carr led with three hits in five at bats.
