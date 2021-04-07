Cayuga 15-4 (8-0) topped Neches Tuesday in a district double header 18-3 and 19-3.
The Wildcats had 4 hitters combine for 6 home runs Tuesday in the double header Haden Mcbroom, Caden Mullican, And Toby Murray all had a long ball Tuesday, Garrett Bright had three.
Game one
Wildcats got things moving in the first inning. Wildcats scored two runs when Garrett Bright doubled.
Wildcats put up eight runs in the fourth inning. Toby Murray, Caden Mullican, Bright, Jadan Henry, and Haden McBroom each drove in runs during the inning.
Ayden Stovall got the win for Wildcats. The fireballer lasted two innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out two.
Wildcats smacked three home runs on the day. Bright went for the long ball in the fourth inning. McBroom had a long ball in the fourth inning. Murray went yard in the fourth inning.
Wildcats tallied 18 hits in the game. Mullican, Braxton Killion , McBroom, Murray, Nic Woolverton, Henry, and Bright all managed multiple hits for Wildcats. Killion and Mullican each collected three hits to lead Wildcats. Wildcats stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Mullican led the way with two.
Game two
Braxton Killion got the win in game two. Killion threw 3 innings giving up 3 runs striking out 5.
Braxton Killion, Garrett Bright, Nic Woolverton, Caden Mullican, and Owen Cretsinger all had multiple hits in the game. Cretsinger led the team with 3 hits. Garrett Bright picked up home run 2 and 3 for the day in game two.
