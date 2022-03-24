MALAKOFF – Cayuga Wildcat head coach Tony Humphreys secured his 100th career win Wednesday in a 14-1 victory over the Cross Bobcats.
“It’s a cool milestone,” Humphreys said. “I appreciate the opportunity the kids I have and all of the ones I’ve gotten to know. It means a lot. I really enjoyed the time I’ve had here.”
Humphreys came to Cayuga in 2016 being an assistant under Palestine head coach Austin Evans. The Wildcats have won the past two district championship under Humphreys – excluding the 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID. They grabbed their second district win in a dominant fashion over Cross Roads Wednesday night.
The Wildcats scored nine runs in the third inning thanks to RBIs from Jakobe Brown, Landan Henry, Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall, Braxton Killion and Jadan Henry. Landan, Stovall, Killion and Jadan each had doubles during the inning. Cayuga’s offense got going in the first inning when Nic Woolverton’s sac fly sent a runner across the plate.
Cayuga also had a pair of runs in the second inning. Cretsinger singled on 0-2 count before Stovall grounded out. Colt Mullican was the winning pitcher for Humphrey’s 100th career win. He struck out six in three innings before Stovall threw two innings in relief.
Cretsinger, Landan and Killion each had three hits to lead the Wildcats.
“Being a coach is as fun as I thought it would be,” Humphreys said. “Yes, our job is to win and be successful, but it’s the impact you can have on these kids that’s truly rewarding. It’s a special bond you create with your players. We’re around them more than our kids and sometimes their parents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.