ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell in game one Friday, 9-0, on their homefield after surrendering a six-run fifth inning to Cameron Yoe.
Cameron Yoe struck in their first inning behind a pair of singles from Akin – who had a RBI single – and Cardona that was followed by a walk with bases already loaded.
A strikeout concluded the top of the first inning as the Elks looked to respond to an early 2-0 deficit.
Corban Whitfield was the first runner on base for the Elks after he doubled on a line drive shot to left field. Zerick Warren followed him with a single that put Whitfield on third base. With the Elks in striking distance, Chase Walker – who subbed in as courtesy runner for Warren – was caught stealing second before Braiden Chamblss was tagged out on his pop shot to shortstop.
The defense remained strong on both sides for the next three innings. A beautifully lined double play from Elkhart from center fielder Luke Johnson to shortstop Whitfield ended Cameron Yoe's second inning.
Neither side created much traction until the flood gates opened at the top of the fifth inning. A single popped things off for the visiting team before Cameron's Cardona rocketed a home run past left field to extend their lead to 4-0.
RBI singles from Borgas, Greene and Akin shifted their lead to 8-0 as the inning concluded. The Elks were unable to overcome their hole as they were held without a run for the remainder of the contest.
Whitfield, Warren and Conner Walker each had one hit to lead the Elks.
The Elks will play game two today in Cameron at 1 p.m.
