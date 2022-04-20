PALESTINE – The Elkhart Elks picked up their fifth straight win in a 9-2 victory over the Westwood Panthers. The win also means they swept the season series against the Panthers after defeating them 10-6 earlier this season.
The Elks had a three-run third inning and four-run fourth inning that completely captured control of the game. A single by Corbin Whitfield and triple from Bradyden Chambless contributed to their first three runs of the game.
Whitfield again returned in the fourth inning to extend the Elks lead. With two runners on base, Whitefield launched a home run on a fly ball to left field. Elkhart led 7-0 following the sequence.
Whitfield drove in five runs during the game and led Elkhart with three hits in five at bats. Chambless was second on that list with two hits in three at bats.
Westwood was able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jordan Velasquez connected on a RBI single. Velasquez led the Panthers with two hits in two at bats.
However, the Elks put up an additional two runs in the inning when Evans doubled on a fly ball and Whitfield singled on a shot towards center field.
Whitfield led the Elks on the Mound with six strikeouts.
