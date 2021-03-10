ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks opened district play with an 11-1 win over the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday evening. The Elks took complete control of the game in the third inning where they rattled over seven runs.
Action got going when Connor Walker singled on a hard ground ball to into left field that allowed Corbin Whitfield to score. With Walker on third, Luke Johnson singled on a line drive to second base to bring Walker home.
Steve Gonzales, Jhonathon Meyer, Max Lara and Park Warren all scored additional runs for the Elks in the third inning.
Walker led the Elks with three hits in four at bats. Johnson and H Evans followed behind him with two hits a piece.
Whitfield took the win for the Elks after enjoying a successful day on the mound. Whitfield struckout 14 – allowing four hits and one run.
