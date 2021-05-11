CAMERON – The Elkhart Elks playoff run came to an end Saturday against Cameron Yoe in a 10-1 loss.
The Elks came into game two of their bi-district round series already down a game following their 9-0 loss Friday. Cameron Yoe struck in their first inning behind a pair of singles from Akin – who had an RBI single – and that was followed by a walk with bases already loaded.
A strikeout concluded the top of the first inning as the Elks looked to respond to an early 2-0 deficit.
Corban Whitfield was the first runner on base for the Elks after he doubled on a line drive shot to left field. Zerick Warren followed him with a single that put Whitfield on third base. With the Elks in striking distance, Chase Walker – who subbed in as courtesy runner for Warren – was caught stealing second before Braiden Chamblss was tagged out on his pop shot to shortstop.
The defense remained strong on both sides for the next three innings. A beautifully lined double play from Elkhart from center fielder Luke Johnson to shortstop Whitfield ended Cameron Yoe's second inning.
Neither side created much traction until the flood gates opened at the top of the fifth inning. A single popped things off for the visiting team before Cameron's Cardona rocketed a home run past left field to extend their lead to 4-0.
RBI singles from Borgas, Greene and Akin shifted their lead to 8-0 as the inning concluded. The Elks were unable to dig themselves out as they were held without a run for the remainder of the contest.
Whitfield, Warren and Conner Walker each had one hit to lead the Elks.
Cameron created early separation in game two as they led 5-1 through the first five innings, but it was their five-run sixth inning that put the game away.
The Elks were able to score one run at the top of the fourth inning, but it was at the cost of a double play out from Cameron Yoe.
Zerick Warren led the Elks with one hit in two at bats.
Elkhart finished the season 13-15-1.
