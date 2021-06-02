ELKHART – Elkhart's Zerick Warren was selected to represent the Elks in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Warren, a Western Texas College commit, will compete for the South Team in the game that consists of players from Class 4A, 3A and 2A all in one team.
“It feels great to be honored,” Warren said. “I'm excited to play.”
Named the Defensive Most Valuable Player, Warren was a natural choice for District 20-3A selection for the Elks.
“It felt amazing to be known as the best defensive player in the district,” Warren said. “God really blessed me with these talents and I will continue to work and get better.”
Warren was also named defensive MVP during his freshman season with the Elks. Warren succeeded on the offense as well with a .365 batting average and 19 RBIs. He also caught five would-be base stealers and picked off three runners.
He also earned second team Academic All-State. Warren ended his high school career with a bi-district appearance against Cameron Yoe.
“I'm going to miss the brotherhood I had with my coaches,” Warren said. “I'm going to miss the practices and the hard work I put in with my friends. But what I will really miss is that feeling of playing high school baseball.”
