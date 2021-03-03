MADISONVILLE – Both teams were strong on the mound on Tuesday, but Madisonville was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Elkhart Elks Varsity on Tuesday. Corbin Whitfield started the game for Elkhart Elks Varsity and recorded 18 outs.
A single by Connor Walker in the first inning was a positive for Elkhart Elks Varsity.
The Bulldogs allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out two and walking one.
Whitfield was on the pitcher's mound for Elkhart Elks Varsity. Whitfield allowed three hits and three runs over six innings, striking out seven.
Walker and Steve Gonzales all had one hit to lead Elkhart Elks Varsity.
Elkhart Performers:
Steven Gonzales, 1-for-3 at bat
Connor Walker, 1-for-2 at bat
Corbin Whitefield, BB
