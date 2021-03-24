PALESTINE – The Elkhart Elks claimed their second consecutive win with their 8-3 victory over the Westwood Panthers Tuesday night.
The Panthers would be the first to strike in the crosstown district rivalry battle. With back-to-back outs on the board and Joey Garza and Luke Williams on base, Josh Guardiola stepped to the plate for Westwood.
Guardiola grounded out to but in return allowed Garza to score on a steal of home for the Panthers first score.
The Elks were in threat of being shutout for the third straight inning with consecutive strikeouts on the board. However, the Elks were able to score on a stolen base during Zerick Warren's at bat.
Then singles from Warren and Luke Johnson on a 1-1 count added two additional runs to the board.
Elkhart would shutout Westwood until the bottom of the sixth inning when Elton tripled on a fly ball to right field – brining Brenden Baker and Garza across home plate.
However, Elkhart had already built a 6-1 lead prior to the dynamic sixth-inning play from the Panthers. Corban Whitfield was the winning pitcher for the Elks as he surrendered three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 11.
Tyler Johnson was on the hill for Westwood, allowing one hit and three runs while strikig out six. Williams, Kamron Savage and Garza each contributed in relief for Westwood.
Elkhart outhit Westwood 7-5 during the contest. Warren and Johnson each had two hits to lead Elkhart. The Elks impactful base running saw at least five players steal at least two bases.
Connor Walker led the way with six stolen bases.
Westwood's Coy Elton led the Panthers in hits as he was two-for-three at bat with 2 RBI.
