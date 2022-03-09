ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks sit 4-3 on the season after shutting down Trinity Friday, 15-0.
A complete shutout from Hunter Evans help guide the Elks to their fourth win of the season over Trinity. An 11-run first inning set the tone for the match and placed the Elks in dominant position to secure the win. A triple from Evans on his first at-bat got things going for the Elks.
His triple fly ball was followed with an RBI single from Corban Whitfield. Conner Walker, Brayden Chambless and Luke Johnson also highlighted the inning with RBI singles. Jhonathan Myers, P Warren, T McKinney and R Carrillo were also walked during the inning.
Evans doubled back later in the inning with a RBI double. The Elks got their second triple shot of the inning from Meyer – putting them up 11-0. The Elks also scored four runs in the second inning before the game was called in the third. Whitfield and Walker shared three RBI during the game. Evans and Meyer each had two runs batted in. Evans enjoyed a great day on the mound as he allowed one hit and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.
The Elks totaled 11 hits on the day. Walker led the team as he went 3-of-3 at the plate. The win was stacked on top of a 3-1 win over Corrigan-Camden earlier that day. A solo homer from Evans placed the final cap on the game in the third inning. Park Warren was on the mound for the Elks.
He allowed one run on three hits, while striking out one and walking zero. Gavin Shirey went 2-of-3 at the plate to lead the Elks in hits. The Elks have one three of their past four games. They split their Thursday slate with a win against Warren and loss against Diboll.
A four-run third inning allowed them to take complete control of the game thanks to a triple from Evans and a double by Whitfield. Shirey and Evans each managed two hits to lead Elkhart.
