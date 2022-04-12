ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defeated Groesbeck 3-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Jhonathon Meyer induced a groundout from Platt to finish off the game.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Elkhart pitchers struck out 14, while Groesbeck pitchers sat down eight.
Elkhart fired up the offense in the second inning, when Corban Whitfield drew a walk, scoring one run.
Whitfield toed the rubber for Elkhart. The righty went six innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out 12.
The Elks totaled ten hits in the game. Conner Walker, Whitfield, Brayden Chambless, and Luke Johnson all managed multiple hits. Johnson, Chambless, Whitfield, and Walker each managed two hits to lead.
Buffalo 15, Westwood 8
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 15-8 loss to the Buffalo Bison on Monday. Buffalo scored on a single by Catch Thompson in the first inning, a groundout by Aiden Savage in the second inning, and a double by Klaro Mancilla in the second inning.
The Panthers put up four runs in the fifth inning. Brayden Barron, Kamren Savage, Kylance Parish, and Preston Choate all drove in runs in the frame.
Savage took the loss for Westwood. The righty allowed four hits and 11 runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Guardiola and Parish all collected multiple hit. Guardiola led Westwood with three hits in four at bats.
Centerville 10, Grapeland 0
CENTERVILLE – It was a tough day on Monday for the Grapeland Sandies, who lost 10-0 to Centerville
A single by Jax Vickers in the second inning was a positive for Grapeland.
Peyton Prater toed the rubber for the Sandies. The pitcher lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and seven runs while striking out five. Jayce Elliott threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Johnny Lamb and Vickers each collected one hit to lead Grapeland.
Slocum 3, Leon 2
LEON – Both teams were strong on the mound Monday, but the Slocum Mustangs defeated Leon 3-2. Lex Rich allowed just five hits to Leon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.