The Elkhart Elks snagged a late lead and defeated the Muenster Hornets 11-10 on Saturday. The game was tied at nine with Elkhart batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for the Elks.
Z Warren doubled on a line drive to center field that scored their 11th run of the contest. The Elks came out on fire in the first inning with a seven-run showing.
The Elks first three at bats were hit by the pitch before C Whitfield doubled on a line drive to left field scoring two runs. H Evans singled on a fly ball to center field to score another run for the Elks.
Ky Thomas singled on a hard ground ball to shortstop, scoring their fourth run of the frame. Z Quick stepped to the plate next and singled on a fly ball to right field to give Elkhart their fifth run of the ball game.
A dropped third strike and a Cade Starr fielder's choice scored the sixth and seventh run of the first inning. The Elks were able to hold off Muenster's charge after building an eight-run lead in the third inning.
Muenster scored nine runs in their failed comeback attempt including a four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth.
Whitfield led things off on the hill for Elkhart. He lasted five and two-third innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out six.
Elkhart outhit Muenster 11-9 during the contest as Warren and Thomas each had three hits to lead the Elks.
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Mabank 7, Palestine 2
Westwood 15, Wakom 1
Coy Elton: 5-for-5 at bat
Jasen Hollingsworth: 4-for-4 at bat
Dalton Brooks: 4-for-4 at bat
Noah Cheatham: 4-for-4 at bat
Nathan Cheatham: 3-for-4 at bat
Cayuga 14, Neches 1
Haden McBroom: 3-for-4 at bat
Garrett Bright: 3-for-3 at bat
Nick Woolverton: 2-for-3 at bat
Toby Murray: 2-for-3 at bat
