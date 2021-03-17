FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians have proved to be oustanding at the plate over their past three outtings as they crossed double-digit runs in their two wins over Cross Roads and their shutout of Cumby.
The Indians have outscored their opponents 33-3 over the past three games. Their dynamic winning streak began Monday with a 14-0 win over Cross Roads. Jace Benson threw a shutout, while Matt Metzig drove home five runs.
Metzig drove in runs on a single in the second and a pair of singles in the fourth inning. Walker London got Frankstno going in the first when he singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Already up 8-0 entering the final inning, Frankston tallied six runs in the fourth. Their offense was led by Metzig, Bayne Bacon and Brink Bizzell, who each had RBIs in the inning. Metzig and Bizzell each collected three hits to lead Frankston.
Frankston and Cross Roads part two played out Tuesday afternoon where the Indians once again bested them, 19-3. Frankston picked their hot streak back up early as they scored 16 runs in the first inning.
A pair of doubles from Bacon and Jared Cook highlighted the big time inning for the Indians. Bacon, Bizzell, R Walker, Metzig and J Benson each had two runs in the game.
Ryan Harper, Walker London and Robert Walker led Frankston in hits with two. London also had three RBIs on the afternoon.
The Indians concluded their three-game run with a 10-0 shutout of Cumby Tuesday evening. Clayton Merrit completely shut down Cumby's offense. The Indians notched four runs in the fifth inning, which was sparked by London, Metzig, Bacon and Kody Loebig – all driving in runs in the inning.
Frankston collected eight hits on the day. Bizzell went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Indians.
