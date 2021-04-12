Frankston Indians

Frankston's Walker London (pitcher) stands on the mound for the Frankston Indians.

Frankston nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over LaPoynor on Friday. The game was tied at four with  Frankston  batting in the top of the eighth when  Caden Young induced  Jace Benson  to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.

Frankston  got things moving in the first inning.  Robert Walker  was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.

Frankston  evened things up at four in the top of the sixth inning when an error scored one run for Frankston.

Walker London  got the win for  Frankston. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Benson  started the game for  Frankston. The bulldog went three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four

Matt Metzig  went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead  Frankston  in hits.

