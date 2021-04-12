Frankston nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over LaPoynor on Friday. The game was tied at four with Frankston batting in the top of the eighth when Caden Young induced Jace Benson to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.
Frankston got things moving in the first inning. Robert Walker was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Frankston evened things up at four in the top of the sixth inning when an error scored one run for Frankston.
Walker London got the win for Frankston. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
Benson started the game for Frankston. The bulldog went three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four
Matt Metzig went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits.
