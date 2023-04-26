MARTIN’S MILL – The Frankston Indians finished the season district champions after beating the Martin’s Mill Mustangs 10-1 in their district finale. The Indians improved to 10-1 in district play and head into the playoffs as the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A.
Frankston’s nearly perfect district season was capped off with back-to-back wins against Martin’s Mill. The first coming in a 4-3 win Friday and the most recent one being Tuesday’s 10-run domination. Frankston’s defense highlighted their district run as no team has been able to put more than five runs on them.
It’s in large part to the play of their pitchers, Walker London and Walker McCann, who allow the Indians to utilize a strong rotation between the two. It was London who secured Friday’s win over Martin’s Mill.
He helped hold them to three runs when he subbed in for Matt Metzig. London played the final four innings and held them to one hit and zero runs while striking out six.
Tuesday, it was McCann who started for Frankston. He went four and a third innings as he allowed just one run and one hit with nine strikeouts.
Frankston scored 10 runs in the first three innings as they opened up with a three-run first inning. A two-run single from Carson Bizzell scored their first runs of the game before a RBI single from Jared Cook notched their third.
The second inning was another three-run inning for Frankston. Austin Carr and Ryan Harper singled on their at bats to put two runners on base. Conlan Lemay built on their success with a two-run double on a 2-2 count.
Bizzell recorded a RBI single on his second at-bat of the frame to put Frankston out in front 6-0.
The Indians scored their first run of the third inning on a fielder’s choice before London tripled on 1-0 count to extend Frankston’s lead to 9-0. Bizzell found his third RBI of the game shortly that recorded Frankston’s third double-digit run lead of district.
Martin’s Mill never came close to recovering from the enormous deficit. Bizzell and Harper finished the game as the leading hitters for Frankston with three hits each.
Carr and Matt Metzig followed with two hits. LeMay and Bizzell led the team with three RBIs, while London and Cook had one. Frankston outhit the Mustangs 14-2 in the game.
