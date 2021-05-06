RUSK – The Frankston Indians dropped game one of their bi-district round series against the Beckville Bearcats Wednesday, 13-7, behind an eight-run inning from Beckville.
The Indians appeared to be in control of the game after they settled down following their first inning. Beckville opened the top of the first with a four-run inning. A pair of walks and a single to left field put the Bearcats out in front 2-0.
The precise hitting continued for Beckville as they drove in two more singles before Frankston decided to go with a pitching change.
Walker London entered for Jace Benson with the Indians facing a 4-0 deficit. London immediately collected two strikeouts before Frankston eventually got their third out.
The Indians collected themselves and responded with a six-run first inning. Matt Metzig drove in a run for Frankston for their first score. That was followed by a RBI single from Robert Walker.
Runs continued to pour in as Austin Carr drove in anotherrun for Frankston to cut Beckville's lead to 4-3 with bases loaded.
Kody Loebig was walked on his at bat, which tied the game at four before Ryan Harper cracked a two-run single to five Frankston a 6-4 lead. The Indians went to the top of the second boasting a two-run advantage.
London remained on the mound for Frankston and did not forfeit a run in the second. The Indians extended their lead in the bottom of the frame when Jace Benson recorded a RBI single to make it 7-4.
The defensive highlight of the night for Frankston came at the top of the third when a beautiful double from Matt Metzig to Clayton Merritt to Robert Walker turned a 5-6-3 double play.
Momentum would eventually swing back in favor of Beckville in an eight-run fifth inning for the Bearcats. The game was tied at seven with Beckville batting in the top of the fifth when Colby Davidson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs.
Frankston was outhit 10-7 in the high-scoring affair.
Walker London took the loss for Frankston. London went five innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out five.
Jace Benson started the game for Frankston. The hurler
Benson led Frankston with two hits in four at bats.
Game two is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Rusk.
