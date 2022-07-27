BRYAN – The Frankston Indians had four members of their team receive All-State honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Clayton Merritt, Robert Walker, Walker London and Austin Carr were all named to the Class 2A honorable mention list.
Merritt was also named District 20-2A’s Most Valuable Player after leading them in hits throughout district with 18.. Merritt shined the brightest on the mound with 84 total strikeouts. He was also one of their more production members in the filed with 36 putouts and 46 assists.
Robert Walker also received Offensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A. Walker was third on the team in hits with 39. He put up 28 singles, seven doubles and a triple with three home runs. He was also responsible for 43 runs on the season.
Shiner’s Ryan Peterson is the player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.
Peterson was 14-0 with a 0.53 earned run average with 151 strikeouts in 79 innings. The junior also batted .541 with 38 runs batted in, he scored 65 runs and stole 38 bases for the state runner-up.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, sr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, soph.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, jr.
Reliever – Ryland Gentry, Coleman, jr.
Catcher – Bryce Nerada, Shiner, jr.
First baseman – (tie) Brody Emert, New Home, jr.; Zane Waggoner, Albany, soph.
Second baseman – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, sr.
Shortstop – Drew Wenske, Shiner, jr.
Third baseman – Logan Addison, New Home, soph.
Outfielders – Harley Patterson, New Deal, sr.; Kaleb Kuligowski, Valley Mills, sr.; (tie) Ashton Lucio, New Home, soph.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, jr.
Designated hitter – Cody Hill, Muenster, sr.
Player of the year – Peterson, Shiner
Coach of the year – Doug Shanafelt, Valley Mills
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, soph.; Alex Slowikowski, Garrison, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, jr.
Reliever – Ayden Gates, Falls City, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Carter Smith, Union Grove, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, sr.
First baseman – Daniel Pena, Kenedy, fr.
Second baseman – (tie) Eli McNair, Valley Mills, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, sr.
Shortstop – Weston Oliver, San Saba, sr.
Third baseman – Quade West, Petrolia, sr.
Outfielders – Nathan Ceniceros, Lockney, sr. Braydon Davidson, Garrison, soph.; (tie) Jackson LeCluyse, Tolar, jr.; Riley Pippen, Anson, sr.;
Designated hitter – Alejandro Gomez, Alto, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Zach Blizel, New Home, sr.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, jr.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.
Reliever – Kaden Gonzalez, El Dorado, sr.
Catcher – Ty Bates, Archer City, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Jagger Fischbeck, Weimar, sr.; A.J. Patek, Shiner, sr.
Second baseman – Easton Hill, Bosqueville, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Cade Boyer, Johnson City, sr.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Hudson Williams, Archer City, sr.; Sully Hill, Centerville, sr.
Outfielders – Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, sr.; Kaston Vega, Stamford, fr.; (tie) Hunter Watkins, New Home, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Gage Lindley, Windthorst, sr.; Donnie Cantwell, Granger, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers
Hunter Cannon, Union Grove, sr.; Dayton Cliffe, Flatonia, jr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, soph.; Sully Hill, Centerville, sr.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, soph.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Clayton Merritt, Frankston, sr.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, soph.; Cooper Watson, Petrolia, sr.; Daelyn Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; Cooper Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers
Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, jr.; Kaden Morgan, Rio Vista, jr.; Slade Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Jesse Owen, Tolar, soph.; Trey Powell, Mart, sr.; Klay Pursche, Holland, sr.; Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, sr.; Broedie Salas, Thorndale, sr.; Fernando Vargas, Kenedy, sr.
First basemen
Bryson Beran, Thorndale, sr.; Mason Hagler, Anson, sr.; Robert Walker, Frankston, jr.
Second basemen
Eli Compton, Garrison, jr.; Austin Curtis, Martins Mill, jr.; Zane Hackley, Windthorst, sr.
Shortstops
Kaden Bryan, Ropes, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, jr.; Cason Johnson, Valley Mills, soph.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, jr.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Karmeron Miller, Kenedy, sr.; Taylor Pritchett, Rio Vista, jr.; Logan Rogers, Alto, sr.; Brody Tyler, Muenster, soph.; Cooper Weatherly, Era, soph.
Third basemen
Cody Arrisola, Falls City, sr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.
Hudson Ervin, Weimar, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, soph.; Walker London, Frankston, jr.; Ryaland Reyna, Kenedy, jr.
Outfielders
Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, sr.; Colin Barnes, Collinsville, soph.; Austin Carr, Frankston, jr.; Keyshaun Green, Flatonia, jr.; Cooper Fairchild, Albany, sr.; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, jr.; Landon McLemore, Windthorst, jr.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, jr.; Jackson Raines, New Home, jr.; John Ryder, Granger, sr.; Regan Todd, Garrison, sr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, fr.; Alex Tyner, Martins Mill, jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.