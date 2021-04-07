FRANKSTON – Frankston had all cylinders firing on offense on Tuesday, winning big over LaPoynor 13-1.
Frankston knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Matt Metzig singled, scoring one run.
Frankston pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second Kody Loebig singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Ryan Harper doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Brink Bizzell tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, andWalker London singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Frankston notched six runs in the fourth inning. Frankston's big bats in the inning were led by a single by Loebig and a double by Metzig.
Clayton Merritt earned the victory on the hill for Frankston. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six.
Frankston tallied 12 hits in the game. Loebig, Harper, and Metzig all managed multiple hits forFrankston. Loebig led Frankston with three hits in three at bats. Frankston didn't commit a single error in the field. Bizzell had six chances in the field, the most on the team.
