KERENS – The Frankston Indians swept the district series against the Kerens Bobcats after beating them 2-0 Tuesday evening and 5-3 Monday night.
Matt Metzig was on the mound for the Indians and allowed zero runs and six strikeouts.
Ryan Harper smacked a two-run homer in the third that lifted the Indians to their win. Harper and Austin Carr each collected one hit to lead Frankston.
On Monday, Frankston defeated Kerens 5-3 on after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at two with the Indians batting in the bottom of the fifth when Walker London was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Frankston took an early lead in the first inning when Carson Bizzell grounded out, scoring one run.
Walker McCann earned the win for Frankston. The righty lasted five and a third innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six. London threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. London recorded the last five outs to earn the save for Frankston Varsity Indians.
Conlan LeMay, London, and Matt Metzig each managed one hit to lead Frankston. Frankston didn't commit a single error in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.