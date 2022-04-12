CAYUGA – The Frankston Indians took round one of their district battle against the Cayuga Wildcats Monday, 15-5.
An exciting state-ranked battle went in favor of Frankston. The Indians had three innings in Monday’s contest where they put up at least three runs. Errors on the part of Cayuga highlighted Frankston’s solid opening frame.
Austin Carr singled on his first at bat to put their first runner on base. A pair of strikeouts on Ryan Harper and Robert Walker followed before Walker London was walked. A dropped third strike contributed to Frankston’s first run.
Conlan Lemay singled on his first at bat, scoring two runs, before an overthrow to shortstop gave Frankston their fourth run of the inning.
Cayuga shook back in the bottom of the first inning when Colt Mullican earned a RBI double for Cayuga’s first two runs. Frankston’s offense temporarily cooled in the second inning – scoring one run on a ground out from Harper.
The Wildcats continued to trim into Frankston’s lead putting up two runs in the bottom of the second when Nick Woolvertoon singled on a fly ball to center field and an error on a throw from Matt Metzig.
The game busted open in the fourth and fifth innings where Frankston had a combined eight runs between the two frames. In the fourth, Frankston scored on an error from a ball put in play by Harper, and singles from London, Clayton Merritt and Walker McCann.
Robert Walker smacked a home run clear pass left field in the fifth inning to extend Frankston’s lead to 13-5. London also scored in the fifth on an error from a ball put in play by Metzig.
Merritt was on the mound for Frankston with nine strikeouts. London threw three innings in relief. Jadan Henry was on the mound for Cayuga with five strike outs. London led Frankston with three hits in three at bats, while Mullican and Killion led Cayuga with two hits each.
