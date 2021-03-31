NECHES – An eight-run third inning was the catalyst behind the Frankston Indians 14-1 victory over the Neches Tigers Tuesday afternoon.
Frankston's Matt Metzig and Walker London didn't allow a single hit over the five-inning contest London induced a fly out from Karter Moore to get the last out of the game.
The Indians carried a three-run lead into third inning thanks to a pair of singles from Metzig and R Walker in the first inning. Metzig singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, to get their offense going.
Metzig, later, rocketed off a homer in the top of the third inning to get momentum moving for Frankston.
Singles by Ryan Harper, Brink Bizzell, London and an error on a ball put in play by Metzig were also contributors to Frankston's big inning.
Metzig pitched the Indians to victory. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out three. London threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Cameron Carnathan took the loss for Neches. Carnathan allowed seven hits and 11 runs over three innings, striking out three.
Frankston totaled nine hits. Metzig, Brink Bizzell, and Robert Walker all managed multiple hits for Frankston Indians.
Metzig led Frankston with three hits in four at bats. Frankston Indians tore up the base paths. Bizzell led the way with two.
