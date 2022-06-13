Frankston Indian Clayton Merritt highlighted the District 20-2A Superlatives as he was named their Most Valuable Player.
Merritt help lead the Indians to a first-place finish in district. He also signed his national letter of intent earlier this year to play collegiate baseball at Texas A&M Texarkana.
He was one of the leading hitters for the Indians with 18. Merritt compiled 11 singles, five doubles and two triples, along with 16 RBIs. Merritt shined the brightest on the mound with 84 total strikeouts. He was also one of their more production members in the filed with 36 putouts and 46 assists.
Robert Walker was next on the superlative list for the Indians as he was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Frankston Head Coach Wes King was named District Coach of the Year as they finished 9-3 on the year.
Walker was third on the team in hits with 39. He put up 28 singles, seven doubles and a triple with three home runs. He was also responsible for 43 runs on the season. Walker also finished with 181 putouts in the field and 10 assists.
For Cayuga, Nic Woolverton earned Defensive Player of the Year.
Frankston had several of their members receive first team praise in Walker London, Matt Metzig, Austin Carr and Ryan Harper. London led Frankston with 42 hits, which included 28 singles, 11 doubles and three triples. He also sent one home run over the fence. London finished with 32 RBIs.
Carr was second in hits with 40. He was tied for the second most singles (28) with seven doubles, four triples and one home run.
Metzig was fourth in hits with 38, while Harper finished with 29 hits. Harper was third on the team with 26 RBIs.
Cayuga’s Braxton Killion, Jadan Henry, Ayden Stovall and Owen Cretsinger were also honored on the first team for the Wildcats.
Steven Wingfield and Landan Henry were second-team honorees for Cayuga. Frankston’s Conlan Lemay and Jared Cook made the second team, along with Tripp Hallmark and Walker McCann.
Colt Mullican and Jakobe Brown were honorable mentions for Cayuga.
For Neches, Collin Morgan and Karter Moore were first-team recipients as infielders. Carson Sphalinger, David Dixon and Zan Munsinger received second-team honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.