Two members of the Frankston Indians baseball team were named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State team in Robert Walker and Walker London.
London was honored on second-team All-State as a third basemen, while Walker received third-team first baseman.
London led Frankston with 42 hits, which included 28 singles, 11 doubles and three triples. He also sent one home run over the fence. London finished with 32 RBIs. He received first-team All-District.
Walker was also named the District Offensive Player of the Year. He was third on the team in hits with 39. He put up 28 singles, seven doubles and a triple with three home runs. He was also responsible for 43 runs on the season. Walker also finished with 181 putouts in the field and 10 assists.
