The Palestine Wildcats had a pair of All-District first team representatives in Peayton Giles and Mario Perez.
Giles was selected to as first team All-District catcher, while Perez received first-team honors as infielder. Giles led the Wildcats in hits with 33 on the season. He also recorded 23 singles, nine doubles and one triple. He was responsible for 21 RBIs.
Giles was also the leading pitcher for Palestine with 74 strikeouts. He was an asset in the field as well with 80 putouts and 22 assists.
Perez was fourth on the team in hits with 23. He recorded 18 singles and five doubles. Perez also spent time on the pitcher’s mound with 35 strikeouts.
Cayden Patton received second-team honors as an outfielder. Patton tied for second in hits with 26. Patton accumulated 21 singles, four doubles and a triple. He had 10 RBIs on the year. Patton was also second on the field in putouts with 102 and 13 assists.
Eric Estrada also was named to All-District second team as an infielder. Estrada was fifth on the team in hits with 20. He led all players in the field with 105 putouts.s
