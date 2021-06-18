Grapeland announced Brock Lemire as the new head baseball coach at Grapeland High School on Thursday.
Lemire is fresh off a NJCAA Division III World Championship as the assistant coach at Tyler Junior College.
The Apaches' clinched their sixth national title with their 5-4 victory over Niagara County (New York) to go unbeaten on the season. Lemire, no stranger to success, played on TJC's national championship team in 2007 where he was the World Series MVP and NJCAA Division III National Player of the year that season. He hit .472 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 64 RBIs.
Lemire moved on to Lubbock Christian University and UT Tyler following his stint on the JUCO level. Before coming to TJC, he was an assistant coach at All Saints for two seasons before leading Brook Hill's baseball program from 2014-17.
He spent the next three years as Bullard's head coach. He takes over a Grapeland program that went 8-8 this past season and missed the playoffs.
